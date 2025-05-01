Volgograd's Identity: The Debate Over Stalingrad's Legacy
President Vladimir Putin has indicated that the decision to rename Volgograd back to Stalingrad rests with its residents. The debate, raised by the 80th anniversary of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, reflects the historical significance of the name and World War Two's bloodiest battle.
President Vladimir Putin has left the decision to rechristen Volgograd as Stalingrad to its inhabitants, amidst discussions spurred by the approaching 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War Two.
This topic holds high sensitivity due to its links with Josef Stalin's severe regime, yet honors the city's pivotal role in defeating Nazi forces.
The city's potential renaming coincides with veterans' groups advocating for recognition of the Soviet people's sacrifice, as elaborate ceremonies are set to mark this historical victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
