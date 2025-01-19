Left Menu

Cultural Revitalization: Adityanath Praises Modi's Call to Youth

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath commends PM Narendra Modi's call to youth in 'Mann Ki Baat' to embrace Indian culture. Adityanath highlights the Maha Kumbh Mela and the consecration of the Ram Temple as symbols of cultural pride and unity, encouraging a connected future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:36 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast for Indian youth to embrace their country's rich culture and heritage.

Adityanath emphasized the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj as a testament to India's cultural legacy, enabled through Modi's guidance. He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for inspiring the youth to align with the 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat' spirit.

Additionally, Adityanath reflected on the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, viewing it as a reawakening of India's cultural identity. He stressed that preserving culture is key to shaping a prosperous future, urging people to learn from history with pride.

