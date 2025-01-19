Left Menu

RSS Chief Advocates India's Cultural Unity as Global Solution

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized India's unique cultural unity and Hindu philosophy as solutions to global issues. Speaking at an RSS meeting, he highlighted the importance of discipline, knowledge, and a sense of purpose to fulfill India's potential and foster human development for worldwide benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:52 IST
RSS Chief Advocates India's Cultural Unity as Global Solution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that India's strength lies in its cultural unity and the truth of oneness, asserting that this philosophy offers solutions to global challenges. He spoke at an RSS meeting in Vadayambadi, where he highlighted the potential of the Hindu way of life in bringing peace and solving issues worldwide.

Bhagwat stressed the importance of discipline and knowledge to fulfill the duty of strengthening India, noting that only such human development aligns with the RSS's core mission. He remarked that although material comforts have increased worldwide, true happiness remains elusive. He pointed out that India holds the solutions to these struggles.

Indian philosophy unites everyone on a journey toward the Supreme, harmonizing society and individuals, Bhagwat affirmed. He cited the practice of carrying Ganga water from Kashi to Rameshwaram and Adi Shankara's establishment of monasteries as examples of the nation's cultural unity. His visit to Kerala included participation in organizational activities, with future engagements scheduled in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025