RSS Chief Advocates India's Cultural Unity as Global Solution

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that India's strength lies in its cultural unity and the truth of oneness, asserting that this philosophy offers solutions to global challenges. He spoke at an RSS meeting in Vadayambadi, where he highlighted the potential of the Hindu way of life in bringing peace and solving issues worldwide.

Bhagwat stressed the importance of discipline and knowledge to fulfill the duty of strengthening India, noting that only such human development aligns with the RSS's core mission. He remarked that although material comforts have increased worldwide, true happiness remains elusive. He pointed out that India holds the solutions to these struggles.

Indian philosophy unites everyone on a journey toward the Supreme, harmonizing society and individuals, Bhagwat affirmed. He cited the practice of carrying Ganga water from Kashi to Rameshwaram and Adi Shankara's establishment of monasteries as examples of the nation's cultural unity. His visit to Kerala included participation in organizational activities, with future engagements scheduled in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)