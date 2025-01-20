Left Menu

Intruder Stabs Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan: Crime Scene to Be Recreated by Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence. The attacker, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir from Bangladesh, has been arrested. Mumbai police plan to recreate the crime scene as part of their investigation.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was the victim of a knife attack at his Bandra home, prompting Mumbai police to consider recreating the crime scene as part of their inquiry.

The accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, was apprehended on Sunday in Thane city.

Authorities believe Shehzad intended to commit theft when he infiltrated Khan's residence through a bathroom window. The situation escalated into a stabbing that required the actor to undergo urgent surgery.

