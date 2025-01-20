Intruder Stabs Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan: Crime Scene to Be Recreated by Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was the victim of a knife attack at his Bandra home, prompting Mumbai police to consider recreating the crime scene as part of their inquiry.

The accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, was apprehended on Sunday in Thane city.

Authorities believe Shehzad intended to commit theft when he infiltrated Khan's residence through a bathroom window. The situation escalated into a stabbing that required the actor to undergo urgent surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)