Unbreakable Bonds: The Unity of Assamese Hindus and Muslims

In a compelling address, Wasbir Hussain, noted author and executive director of the Centre for Development and Peace Studies, spoke about the enduring bond between Assamese Hindus and Muslims. He affirmed that this traditional friendship is deeply rooted in shared cultural practices, making it resilient against divisive forces.

Hussain urged the establishment of a new academic chair at Gauhati University, dedicated to Azan Pir, a respected 17th-century Muslim reformer and Sufi saint. This initiative aims to promote interfaith harmony and acknowledge the syncretic cultural fabric of Assamese society.

The event highlighted the unique identity of Assamese Muslims, who harmoniously integrate cultural and religious practices. Assamese Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was praised for his efforts toward protecting and promoting the heritage of the Assamese Muslim community, ensuring its continued growth and unity.

