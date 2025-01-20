Left Menu

Floating Marvels: Pontoon Bridges at Maha Kumbh

Pontoon bridges, inspired by an ancient Persian technique, are pivotal at Maha Kumbh, connecting major sectors. Over 1,000 workers constructed 30 bridges using 2,213 pontoons. These temporary structures, crucial for crowd and vehicle movement, reflect engineering marvels designed for low maintenance and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 09:30 IST
Floating Marvels: Pontoon Bridges at Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

In a nod to ancient engineering, pontoon bridges have become indispensable at the Maha Kumbh, connecting essential sectors and facilitating the movement of millions. Derived from a 2,500-year-old Persian technique, these structures are crucial in supporting the world's largest cultural-cum-spiritual congregation at Prayagraj.

More than 1,000 dedicated workers and engineers labored extensively to construct 30 pontoon bridges, believed to be the largest project of its kind. Using over 2,200 floating iron capsules, these bridges not only stand as engineering marvels but also assure the safe passage of vehicles, pilgrims, and religious processions.

Critically integrated with modern technology, each bridge is monitored round-the-clock with CCTV cameras to ensure the security and smooth movement of devotees. These temporary installations, while boasting a low-maintenance design, require meticulous attention to crowd management and structural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025