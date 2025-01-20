Floating Marvels: Pontoon Bridges at Maha Kumbh

In a nod to ancient engineering, pontoon bridges have become indispensable at the Maha Kumbh, connecting essential sectors and facilitating the movement of millions. Derived from a 2,500-year-old Persian technique, these structures are crucial in supporting the world's largest cultural-cum-spiritual congregation at Prayagraj.

More than 1,000 dedicated workers and engineers labored extensively to construct 30 pontoon bridges, believed to be the largest project of its kind. Using over 2,200 floating iron capsules, these bridges not only stand as engineering marvels but also assure the safe passage of vehicles, pilgrims, and religious processions.

Critically integrated with modern technology, each bridge is monitored round-the-clock with CCTV cameras to ensure the security and smooth movement of devotees. These temporary installations, while boasting a low-maintenance design, require meticulous attention to crowd management and structural integrity.

