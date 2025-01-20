Avinash Mishra Dispels Romance Rumors After Bigg Boss 18 Finale

Avinash Mishra, who claimed fourth place in the grand conclusion of Bigg Boss 18, has addressed swirling rumors concerning his alleged romantic involvement with co-contestant Eisha Singh. The finale, which saw Karan Veer Mehra emerge as the champion, had Vivian DSena as the first runner-up and Rajat Dalal in third place.

Speaking to ANI, Avinash categorically stated that there was no romantic 'angle' during the show. He described his relationship with Eisha as purely platonic. "There was never any romantic angle. People have a lot of questions and hopes about us becoming a couple, but trust me, we are really good friends. Should anything change in the future, I will certainly let you know," he assured.

On Karan Veer Mehra's victory, Avinash expressed happiness for the winner, despite harboring hopes of claiming the title himself. "I wanted to win, but it didn't happen. Karan's victory is well-deserved. I praised him many times during the competition for his commitment. The audience decides the winner, and their decision is sacrosanct. Karan performed outstandingly and truly earned it," he remarked.

The highly-anticipated finale saw eliminations starting with Eisha Singh, followed by Chum Darang. Avinash was the next to leave, securing fourth place, while Dalal exited in third. Bollywood's Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor made special appearances, with the latter pair promoting their upcoming film Loveyapaa. This occasion marked Aamir Khan's inaugural appearance on the reality TV show.

Bigg Boss 18 was broadcast on Colors TV and available for streaming on JioCinema. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)