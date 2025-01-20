Left Menu

Bollywood Drama: Stabbing Incident Unveils Intricate Pursuit

A 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, has been arrested for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan. The incident occurred during a burglary attempt at Khan's home. Shehzad was caught using CCTV evidence, including his backpack. He is now in police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:40 IST
Bollywood Drama: Stabbing Incident Unveils Intricate Pursuit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded as Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan became the victim of a stabbing attack during an alleged burglary at his Bandra residence. The accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, was apprehended by Mumbai police in Thane city.

According to police officials, the 30-year-old entered Khan's home with intentions of theft on January 16. Khan sustained multiple injuries and underwent extensive surgery. After the attack, Shehzad reportedly changed clothes and navigated through various locations in Mumbai, eventually leading to his capture.

The breakthrough in the case came from CCTV footage, which captured Shehzad's movements and helped track his route. Further details revealed his previous work in Worli and online transactions that pointed towards his whereabouts. The court has since remanded him in custody as investigations continue, highlighting concerns of a possible international conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025