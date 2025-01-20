Bollywood Drama: Stabbing Incident Unveils Intricate Pursuit

A shocking incident unfolded as Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan became the victim of a stabbing attack during an alleged burglary at his Bandra residence. The accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, was apprehended by Mumbai police in Thane city.

According to police officials, the 30-year-old entered Khan's home with intentions of theft on January 16. Khan sustained multiple injuries and underwent extensive surgery. After the attack, Shehzad reportedly changed clothes and navigated through various locations in Mumbai, eventually leading to his capture.

The breakthrough in the case came from CCTV footage, which captured Shehzad's movements and helped track his route. Further details revealed his previous work in Worli and online transactions that pointed towards his whereabouts. The court has since remanded him in custody as investigations continue, highlighting concerns of a possible international conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)