Kanhaiya Mittal Lauds Uttar Pradesh CM for Flawless Maha Kumbh 2025 Arrangements

Singer Kanhaiya Mittal, visiting the Maha Kumbh 2025 for a sacred dip at the Sangam Triveni, commended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the flawless arrangements and security measures in place. During a conversation with ANI, Mittal expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister's dedication, stating that these efforts have transformed Prayagraj into an unparalleled center of devotion and pilgrimage.

Mittal recounted his previous visits to Prayagraj, highlighting how this year's Kumbh felt like 'heaven on earth' due to extraordinary management and tight security ensuring visitor safety. The arrangements have reassured millions attending, with a reported 80 million pilgrims having participated so far, underscoring the magnitude and spiritual significance of the event.

Despite the massive turnout, a fire incident involving three gas cylinders was efficiently managed without casualties, underscoring the preparedness of the authorities. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally inspected the site, reinforcing his administration's commitment to safety and orderly conduct of the event that has welcomed millions of devotees, including over a million Kalpvasis.

(With inputs from agencies.)