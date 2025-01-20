Kanhaiya Mittal Lauds Uttar Pradesh CM for Flawless Maha Kumbh 2025 Arrangements
Singer Kanhaiya Mittal praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ensuring safety and impeccable arrangements at the Maha Kumbh 2025. Despite a minor fire incident, the event attracted over 80 million pilgrims and showcased the state’s commitment to visitor safety and infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
Singer Kanhaiya Mittal, visiting the Maha Kumbh 2025 for a sacred dip at the Sangam Triveni, commended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the flawless arrangements and security measures in place. During a conversation with ANI, Mittal expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister's dedication, stating that these efforts have transformed Prayagraj into an unparalleled center of devotion and pilgrimage.
Mittal recounted his previous visits to Prayagraj, highlighting how this year's Kumbh felt like 'heaven on earth' due to extraordinary management and tight security ensuring visitor safety. The arrangements have reassured millions attending, with a reported 80 million pilgrims having participated so far, underscoring the magnitude and spiritual significance of the event.
Despite the massive turnout, a fire incident involving three gas cylinders was efficiently managed without casualties, underscoring the preparedness of the authorities. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally inspected the site, reinforcing his administration's commitment to safety and orderly conduct of the event that has welcomed millions of devotees, including over a million Kalpvasis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hindu Pilgrims Journey to Pakistan for Birth Anniversary Celebration
Prayagraj Gears Up: Massive Preparations Underway for Mahakumbh Mela 2025
Mahakumbh Mela 2025: A Grand Spiritual Gathering in Prayagraj
Prayagraj's Rath Yatra: A Cleanliness Call Ahead of Maha Kumbh
Special Trains to Maha Kumbh: Journey from Una to Prayagraj