Bollywood Stunned: Saif Ali Khan's Brave Stand Amid Shocking Burglary

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has hailed Saif Ali Khan as 'brave' for safeguarding his family during a harrowing burglary attempt at his Mumbai residence. Saif, who is healing from multiple wounds at Lilavati Hospital, earned the admiration of Akshay, who praised his 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' co-star during a Delhi event for his film 'Sky Force'.

"It's a relief that he is safe," Akshay remarked. "We, as an industry, are grateful for his safety. His act of courage in protecting his family deserves applause." Reflecting on their shared project, Akshay quipped they might title a future co-starring film 'Tu Khiladi'.

The intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, allegedly broke into Saif's house with intent to steal. During the confrontation with the intruder, Saif received stab wounds and underwent surgery to remove a blade. As the police detained the suspect at Thane's Hiranandani Estate, Kareena Kapoor addressed the media, urging them to respect their privacy amid the unfolding crisis.

Kareena emphasized the burden of public scrutiny on their personal lives. "While we value support, the incessant attention poses a danger to our safety. We ask for space to heal," she declared. Support poured in from the film industry, with auto-rickshaw driver Rana recounting how he helped rush the actor to the hospital.

"Around 2-3 a.m., I saw a woman seeking an auto without success," Rana reported. "Then, I heard calls from the gate and saw Saif, bleeding from his neck and back, exiting with others. They were headed to Lilavati Hospital, and I offered them a ride."

The incident has sent shockwaves through Bollywood, prompting stars like Shahid Kapoor to express sympathy. "It's tragic; we're all concerned for his recovery. Such incidents in Mumbai are rare, and we rely on the city's safety," Shahid stated. Meanwhile, numerous celebrities, including Sanjay Dutt and the Deshmukh duo, visited Saif to offer their support. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)