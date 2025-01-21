The British government has initiated a public inquiry into the stabbing deaths of three young girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event, a crime that instigated violent unrest across the nation.

Interior Minister Yvette Cooper declared the investigation Monday following Axel Rudakubana's admission of guilt for the murders in Southport. Cooper emphasized the need for answers on how the attack occurred and why the children's lives were taken.

While the al Qaeda manual was discovered, police clarified that the incident is not linked to terrorism, and Rudakubana's motive remains unclear. Misinformation on social media falsely labeled the suspect as a radical Islamist migrant, further fueling the nationwide disturbances.

