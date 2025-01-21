Swift Dance Tragedy Sparks National Inquiry
Britain has launched a public inquiry into the murder of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event, following a guilty plea by 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana. The attack in Southport led to violent riots fueled by false social media reports, though it wasn't treated as terrorism-related.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government has initiated a public inquiry into the stabbing deaths of three young girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event, a crime that instigated violent unrest across the nation.
Interior Minister Yvette Cooper declared the investigation Monday following Axel Rudakubana's admission of guilt for the murders in Southport. Cooper emphasized the need for answers on how the attack occurred and why the children's lives were taken.
While the al Qaeda manual was discovered, police clarified that the incident is not linked to terrorism, and Rudakubana's motive remains unclear. Misinformation on social media falsely labeled the suspect as a radical Islamist migrant, further fueling the nationwide disturbances.
