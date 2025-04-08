Left Menu

Motorcycle Tragedy Sparks Local Unrest

A fatal road accident in Gajraula involving a car and a motorcycle led to the death of Mahendra Pal and injured another. The driver, Gajendra Kumar, was arrested. Angered villagers protested, blocking roads. A complaint has been filed, alleging the presence of liquor in Kumar's vehicle.

A fatal collision between a car and a motorcycle in Gajraula claimed the life of Mahendra Pal, 42, and left another, Ghanshyam, injured, according to local police reports.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday evening. Mahendra Pal and Ghanshyam were en route to buy groceries when their motorcycle was struck by a car driven by Gajendra Kumar, a local Lekhpal. Following the tragic event, locals gathered at the scene, apprehended Kumar, while his companion managed to flee.

The situation spiraled as the agitated crowd damaged the vehicle and blocked roads in protest. Law enforcement arrived to control the situation, and a post-mortem was ordered. Meanwhile, Pal's family has filed a complaint against Kumar, who was allegedly driving under the influence, and an investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

