India-US Trade Deal: A Crucial Dialogue Amid Tariff Tensions

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have emphasized the urgent need to conclude the India-US bilateral trade deal. This agreement was a key topic during their telephone conversation, coming on the heels of President Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs affecting countries, including India.

This marked the first high-level interaction between India and the US since Trump's tariff declaration on April 2. The objective is to mitigate trade tensions by accelerating the agreement process. Jaishankar confirmed via social media that both leaders acknowledged the significance of expediting the trade deal's conclusion.

The discussions also covered geopolitical regions such as the Indo-Pacific, the Indian subcontinent, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean. Previous talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump initiated the negotiation process, aiming to finalize the first part of the trade deal by fall 2025, amidst the backdrop of the US imposing 26% reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)