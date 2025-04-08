Left Menu

India-US Trade Deal: A Crucial Dialogue Amid Tariff Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the urgency of finalizing the India-US bilateral trade deal. This conversation follows US President Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs, signaling a critical juncture in trade relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 00:41 IST
India-US Trade Deal: A Crucial Dialogue Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have emphasized the urgent need to conclude the India-US bilateral trade deal. This agreement was a key topic during their telephone conversation, coming on the heels of President Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs affecting countries, including India.

This marked the first high-level interaction between India and the US since Trump's tariff declaration on April 2. The objective is to mitigate trade tensions by accelerating the agreement process. Jaishankar confirmed via social media that both leaders acknowledged the significance of expediting the trade deal's conclusion.

The discussions also covered geopolitical regions such as the Indo-Pacific, the Indian subcontinent, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean. Previous talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump initiated the negotiation process, aiming to finalize the first part of the trade deal by fall 2025, amidst the backdrop of the US imposing 26% reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025