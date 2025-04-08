Left Menu

High-Stakes Legal Battle Over Erroneous Deportation

The U.S. Supreme Court is requested by President Trump to halt a judge's order mandating the return of erroneously deported Salvadoran, Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Despite a legal stay, his removal to El Salvador contradicts a 2019 deportation protection order. The case raises significant diplomatic and legal concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 00:46 IST
President Donald Trump has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to temporarily stop a judge's mandate requiring his administration to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man wrongly deported, by day's end.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered the return of Abrego Garcia following a lawsuit filed by him and his family. Despite the lower federal appeals court's refusal to freeze the order, the administration contends that his removal was due to an 'administrative error.'

Abrego Garcia, living legally in Maryland, faced deportation on unfounded grounds, raising questions of judicial overreach by the Justice Department. The case exemplifies the complex intersection of legality and international relations, as well as internal dissent within the Justice Department, as key officials face suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

