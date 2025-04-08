High-Stakes Legal Battle Over Erroneous Deportation

President Donald Trump has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to temporarily stop a judge's mandate requiring his administration to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man wrongly deported, by day's end.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered the return of Abrego Garcia following a lawsuit filed by him and his family. Despite the lower federal appeals court's refusal to freeze the order, the administration contends that his removal was due to an 'administrative error.'

Abrego Garcia, living legally in Maryland, faced deportation on unfounded grounds, raising questions of judicial overreach by the Justice Department. The case exemplifies the complex intersection of legality and international relations, as well as internal dissent within the Justice Department, as key officials face suspension.

