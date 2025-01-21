Left Menu

Tax Raids Shake Film Industry: Dil Raju Under Scrutiny

The Income-Tax Department conducted searches at various locations associated with prominent filmmaker Dil Raju and others for alleged tax evasion. Searches also targeted other film producers. The department suspects significant tax evasion, leading to an extensive operation covering multiple premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:27 IST
Dil Raju
  • Country:
  • India

The Income-Tax Department launched a major operation on Tuesday, targeting prominent filmmaker Dil Raju and several others allegedly involved in tax evasion.

Sources revealed that searches are underway at multiple locations, implicating not only Raju but also other film producers.

The department, suspecting substantial tax evasion, has initiated an expansive operation spanning several premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

