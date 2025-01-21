Exploring Guizhou: A Tapestry of Cultures and Traditions
The 'Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou' series delves into Guizhou's rich cultural landscape through international eyes. American photographer Dan Sandoval, alongside student Chen Jing, explores historic Tunpu culture, the philosophical roots of Wang Yangming, and unique ethnic traditions like the Miao and Dong cultures, showcasing the region's diverse heritage.
Guizhou, known as the 'Land of a Thousand Cultures,' offers a unique perspective on China's rich diversity through the 'Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou' series. This documentary, produced by Guizhou Satellite TV, explores the province's vibrant cultural tapestry seen through international lenses.
In one episode, American photographer Dan Sandoval pairs with Chen Jing from Guizhou University to explore the distinctive lifestyle and traditions of the region. Their journey begins in Anshun city, where they immerse themselves in the enduring 600-year-old Tunpu culture, experiencing its stories through traditional Dixi Opera.
Their adventure continues at the Guizhou Peking Opera Theatre with a performance of Yangming's Enlightenment. They are further captivated by the ethnic traditions in Congjiang County, particularly the Biasha Miao Village and the ancient choral Grand Songs of the Dong people, highlighting Guizhou's position as a cultural haven.
