Prince Harry Faces Mighty Battle Against Media Giants

Prince Harry will confront Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group in a legal face-off at the High Court in London. The royal aims to expose senior figures for allegedly knowing and concealing widespread misconduct.

Harry, with former lawmaker Tom Watson, is suing News Group Newspapers over accusations of illegal activities by journalists and private investigators working for the Sun and the defunct News of the World from 1996 to 2011.

The prince emphasizes that his pursuit isn't for financial gain but for uncovering the truth, following numerous cases settled to avoid hefty legal costs. The eight-week trial will delve into the extent of alleged phone-hacking and deceit at the papers.

