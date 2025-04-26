Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Quantum Communication Travels 250 Kilometers Using Commercial Infrastructure

Researchers from Toshiba Europe have successfully transmitted quantum messages over 250 kilometers of standard telecommunication networks, demonstrating the practical application of quantum communication technology. This achievement paves the way for a more secure method of information transmission using existing telecommunication infrastructure, without requiring specialized equipment like cryogenic coolers.

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have successfully transmitted quantum messages over a 250-kilometer stretch of conventional telecommunications network. This milestone suggests a feasible method for implementing quantum-communication technology in practical, real-world scenarios.

Published in the esteemed journal Nature, this research marks the first instance of deploying quantum communications through existing, commercially available telecommunication infrastructure. Researchers from Toshiba Europe Limited, UK, have demonstrated that the principles of quantum physics can now be utilized for real-world information transmission.

The study underscores the promise of a quantum internet, providing a more secure way of transmitting data. Employing 'quantum key distribution,' where qubits are entangled to secure the message, the researchers expanded the quantum network without specialized cooling equipment, extending across three data centers in Germany.

