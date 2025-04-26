David Gandler's Game-Changing Stake in Leyton Orient

American TV executive David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV, has become the majority shareholder of Leyton Orient, an English third-tier soccer club. This acquisition marks a significant entry into the sports domain for the New York-based media mogul.

The English club announced on Friday that the deal was sanctioned by the relevant governing bodies. As a result, GSG LOFC Limited, the new parent company, has assumed full control of Eagle Investments 2017 Limited, the former parent. Gandler now owns a 78.55% stake in the club's new structure.

Gandler expressed his admiration for the club's resilience and success under current management. While he plans to stay relatively hands-off with day-to-day operations, he aims to support Leyton Orient's goal of becoming a second-tier Championship club. Gandler is expected to attend the season's final home match against Wycombe.

(With inputs from agencies.)