Tragedy at Kartalkaya: Ski Resort Hotel Fire Claims Lives

A catastrophic fire erupted at a hotel in the ski resort of Kartalkaya, located in northwestern Turkiye, on Tuesday, leading to the deaths of at least 10 individuals and leaving 32 others with injuries.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that the blaze started overnight in the hotel's restaurant area. Among the victims, two lost their lives after jumping from the building in a desperate attempt to escape, according to Bolu province Governor Abdulaziz Aydin.

At the time of the incident, the hotel was hosting 234 guests. Fire trucks and ambulances were deployed swiftly to manage the crisis, although the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

