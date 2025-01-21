Tragedy at Kartalkaya: Ski Resort Hotel Fire Claims Lives
A devastating fire at a ski resort hotel in Kartalkaya, Turkiye, has resulted in the tragic death of at least 10 people and injured 32 others. The fire broke out overnight in the hotel's restaurant. Officials have dispatched 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances. The cause remains unknown.
A catastrophic fire erupted at a hotel in the ski resort of Kartalkaya, located in northwestern Turkiye, on Tuesday, leading to the deaths of at least 10 individuals and leaving 32 others with injuries.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that the blaze started overnight in the hotel's restaurant area. Among the victims, two lost their lives after jumping from the building in a desperate attempt to escape, according to Bolu province Governor Abdulaziz Aydin.
At the time of the incident, the hotel was hosting 234 guests. Fire trucks and ambulances were deployed swiftly to manage the crisis, although the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
