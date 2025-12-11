Fire Erupts at Jalgaon Irrigation Factory, Contained Without Casualties
A massive fire at the Tibak Irrigation factory in Jalgaon was brought under control without casualties. The fire, fueled by plastic materials, broke out late evening. Firefighting efforts are ongoing, and further updates are awaited.
A massive fire engulfed the Tibak Irrigation factory in Jalgaon's MIDC area on Wednesday night, officials have confirmed. The inferno, which started around 9 PM, was reported to the district's fire control room, prompting swift action to control the flames.
District Disaster Management Officer NT Rawal reported to ANI that the factory's abundant supply of plastic materials significantly fueled the blaze. 'The call came in at 9 PM. A large-scale fire was underway. Firefighters arrived quickly on the scene and have nearly subdued the fire. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far,' he explained.
While the fire is nearly contained, firefighting operations continue at the site. Authorities await more details to assess the situation completely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
