Ripples of Change: Celebrating 30 Years of WOTR's Transformative Impact

The Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR) celebrated 30 years of impactful rural development in India. At the 'Ripples of Change' event, WOTR showcased its work transforming land and empowering women. The ceremony highlighted future plans to tackle climate challenges through sustainable programs, drawing praise from international partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:59 IST
Mumbai, January 21st, 2025: The Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR) commemorated 30 years of transformative rural development at its 'Ripples of Change' ceremony at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai. The event spotlighted WOTR's extensive impact on India's rural landscapes and communities.

H.E. Mr Achim Fabig, the Hon. Consul General of Germany, lauded WOTR's pivotal contributions to sustainable rural development and climate resilience. He emphasized Germany's commitment to investing $10 billion over five years in collaborative green initiatives with India, focusing on projects that drive development and renewable energy.

WOTR's 30-year journey has been marked by significant achievements, including restoring 3.83 million hectares of degraded land and empowering 252,829 women. The event celebrated these successes and outlined future initiatives aimed at promoting climate resilience and fostering resilient rural communities.

