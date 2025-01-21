Left Menu

Viberse: Revolutionizing Social Connections Through Authentic Moments

Viberse is an innovative social app that fosters genuine connections by focusing on shared moments rather than profiles. With features like Echo and Tango, users engage authentically, making befriending new people more engaging and fun. Viberse is available on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:12 IST
Viberse: Revolutionizing Social Connections Through Authentic Moments
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In today's digital era, Viberse is reshaping how people connect by emphasizing genuine moments over superficial profiles.

Unlike traditional social platforms, Viberse offers unique features like Echo and Tango, which transform everyday stories into playful engagements. The app provides a refreshing alternative to random direct messages and awkward introductions, making socializing authentic and fun.

Viberse, developed in Singapore, aims to cultivate connections by encouraging users to share snippets of their lives, thereby building meaningful relationships in the digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025