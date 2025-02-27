Left Menu

Tariff Tango: Trump's April 2nd Surprise

U.S. President Donald Trump indicates a potential delay in implementing new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada. Initially set for March 4, the tariffs might now commence on April 2. Trump cites superstition as the reason for choosing the new date, affecting currency values in Canada and Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 00:39 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled a potential postponement of new steep tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods, suggesting they would now take effect on April 2 rather than the initially planned March 4 deadline. This announcement was made during a cabinet meeting where Trump expressed a degree of superstition for choosing April 2 over April 1.

Despite Trump's remarks, a White House official confirmed that the original March 4 deadline still holds, pending a review of Mexican and Canadian measures to secure their borders and curb the influx of opioids and migrants into the United States.

The president's comments led to fluctuations in the financial markets, with the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso experiencing value increases relative to the U.S. dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

