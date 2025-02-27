Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: April 2 Deadline and EU Ambitions

President Trump proposed delaying tariffs on Mexico and Canada until April 2 while hinting at a 25% tariff on European cars. While Canada is poised to respond, the EU plans to counter any unjustified trade barriers. Newly confirmed U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is poised to renegotiate existing trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 04:09 IST
Trump's Tariff Tango: April 2 Deadline and EU Ambitions

U.S. President Donald Trump has rekindled tariff discussions, proposing a delay in the imposition of new tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports until April 2. The tariffs are part of a broader strategy to tackle trade imbalances and secure U.S. borders.

While Trump's comments stirred financial markets, with the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso reacting notably, the White House remains firm on maintaining the original March 4 deadline pending a review of bilateral cooperation on border security and drug control.

Concurrently, the U.S. administration is contemplating a reciprocal 25% tariff on European vehicles, which aligns with Trump's broader agenda of addressing perceived trade injustices. Meanwhile, Jamieson Greer, newly confirmed as U.S. Trade Representative, aims to revise the USMCA to prevent potential exploitation by China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025