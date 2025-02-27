Trump's Tariff Tango: April 2 Deadline and EU Ambitions

U.S. President Donald Trump has rekindled tariff discussions, proposing a delay in the imposition of new tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports until April 2. The tariffs are part of a broader strategy to tackle trade imbalances and secure U.S. borders.

While Trump's comments stirred financial markets, with the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso reacting notably, the White House remains firm on maintaining the original March 4 deadline pending a review of bilateral cooperation on border security and drug control.

Concurrently, the U.S. administration is contemplating a reciprocal 25% tariff on European vehicles, which aligns with Trump's broader agenda of addressing perceived trade injustices. Meanwhile, Jamieson Greer, newly confirmed as U.S. Trade Representative, aims to revise the USMCA to prevent potential exploitation by China.

(With inputs from agencies.)