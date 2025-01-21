Left Menu

Mumbai's Culinary Stars Shine Bright at AHAR Awards

The AHAR Awards in Mumbai celebrates outstanding culinary achievements, honoring various restaurants across different cuisine categories. With a focus on taste, innovation, and customer satisfaction, these awards emphasize Mumbai's status as a culinary hub. Prestigious recognitions are given to exceptional establishments ensuring culinary excellence and dedication.

Mumbai's Culinary Stars Shine Bright at AHAR Awards
The prestigious AHAR Awards, held in Mumbai, highlighted the city's culinary excellence by honoring exceptional achievements across diverse cuisine categories.

Judged by a jury of non-hospitality industry experts, the awards recognized superior taste, menu innovation, and customer satisfaction, solidifying Mumbai's reputation as a culinary hotspot.

The honors, presented by notable figures such as Sukesh Shetty, celebrate establishments like Royal Restaurant, Cafe Madras, and Biryani by Kilo, showcasing their commitment to quality and hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

