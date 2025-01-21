Mumbai's Culinary Stars Shine Bright at AHAR Awards

The prestigious AHAR Awards, held in Mumbai, highlighted the city's culinary excellence by honoring exceptional achievements across diverse cuisine categories.

Judged by a jury of non-hospitality industry experts, the awards recognized superior taste, menu innovation, and customer satisfaction, solidifying Mumbai's reputation as a culinary hotspot.

The honors, presented by notable figures such as Sukesh Shetty, celebrate establishments like Royal Restaurant, Cafe Madras, and Biryani by Kilo, showcasing their commitment to quality and hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)