IndiGo Soars with Michael Whitaker's Appointment as Independent Director

InterGlobe Aviation has announced the appointment of Michael Whitaker, a former administrator of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and a seasoned pilot, as an Independent Director. This move comes as current Independent Director, Venkataramani Sumantran, steps down at the end of his term on May 27, opting not to seek re-appointment.

Rahul Bhatia, IndiGo's Managing Director, emphasized the value Whitaker's extensive experience in industry and government brings to the board. Whitaker is expected to drive further improvements in efficiency, operations, and air safety, aligning with IndiGo's dedication to maintaining high operational standards amid its global expansion.

Whitaker, who previously held the role of FAA Administrator until resigning early this year, has amassed 30 years of aviation experience. His career includes significant positions such as Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai's Supernal and SVP at United Airlines. As IndiGo operates more than 2,200 flights daily with its fleet of over 400 aircraft, Whitaker expressed his honor at joining a rapidly growing airline destined for global prominence.

