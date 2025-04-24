Empowered Villages: Decade of Strengthening Panchayati Raj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions during his address on National Panchayati Raj Day, highlighting significant progress over the past decade in strengthening rural governance through these institutions.

Modi underscored the alignment of Panchayati Raj's objectives with Mahatma Gandhi's vision of village empowerment being essential for India's overall development. He noted substantial advancements, including the construction of over 30,000 new Panchayat Bhawans and the integration of technology with more than 2 lakh gram panchayats connected to the internet.

The Prime Minister praised Bihar for pioneering women's representation with 50 percent Panchayat reservation and lauded efforts in digitalizing land records to minimize disputes, marking 32 years since panchayats were constitutionally recognized.

