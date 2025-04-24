Left Menu

Forging Ahead: India’s Steel Industry Strikes Momentum at India Steel 2025

Prime Minister Modi emphasizes India's advancements in the steel industry at India Steel 2025, highlighting future goals and the sector’s pivotal role in the nation's economic targets. He stressed the success of domestic steel production, the importance of infrastructure development, and government initiatives promoting the use of Indian steel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:32 IST
Forging Ahead: India’s Steel Industry Strikes Momentum at India Steel 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressing 6th edition of India Steel 2025 (Image: DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing the virtual forum of India Steel 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India's advancing capabilities in the crucial steel sector, detailing ambitions for growth. The conference, spotlighting opportunities in India's burgeoning steel industry, positions it as the backbone for a developed nation.

With India striving for a USD 5 trillion economy, Modi highlighted the strategic importance of the steel industry in reaching this economic milestone. India, now the world's second-largest steel producer, aims to achieve a production target of 300 million tonnes by 2030 as outlined in the 'National Steel Policy'.

PM Modi pointed to the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which provides a robust base for the steel industry's expansion, integrating logistics with utility services. He announced a strategic move to use indigenously made steel for government constructions, further boosting the sector.

Government initiatives greatly elevate steel consumption, especially in infrastructure, PM Modi noted. He stressed that steel's versatility bolsters other industries, enhancing global competitiveness. Modi remarked on India's previous dependency on high-grade steel imports, emphasizing the shift towards domestic production, pivotal for defense and strategic sectors.

The Prime Minister highlighted notable milestones, such as the use of Indian-made steel in the nation's first indigenous aircraft carrier and the Chandrayaan mission. India Steel 2025, held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, in collaboration with the Ministry of Steel and FICCI, serves as a convergence point for industry stakeholders, investors, and policymakers to discuss industry dynamics and Vision 2047.

The event promotes dialogues on investment opportunities, fostering industrial growth and employment generation. Key industry players will engage in discussions to drive forward India's steel narrative. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025