Forging Ahead: India’s Steel Industry Strikes Momentum at India Steel 2025

Addressing the virtual forum of India Steel 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India's advancing capabilities in the crucial steel sector, detailing ambitions for growth. The conference, spotlighting opportunities in India's burgeoning steel industry, positions it as the backbone for a developed nation.

With India striving for a USD 5 trillion economy, Modi highlighted the strategic importance of the steel industry in reaching this economic milestone. India, now the world's second-largest steel producer, aims to achieve a production target of 300 million tonnes by 2030 as outlined in the 'National Steel Policy'.

PM Modi pointed to the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which provides a robust base for the steel industry's expansion, integrating logistics with utility services. He announced a strategic move to use indigenously made steel for government constructions, further boosting the sector.

Government initiatives greatly elevate steel consumption, especially in infrastructure, PM Modi noted. He stressed that steel's versatility bolsters other industries, enhancing global competitiveness. Modi remarked on India's previous dependency on high-grade steel imports, emphasizing the shift towards domestic production, pivotal for defense and strategic sectors.

The Prime Minister highlighted notable milestones, such as the use of Indian-made steel in the nation's first indigenous aircraft carrier and the Chandrayaan mission. India Steel 2025, held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, in collaboration with the Ministry of Steel and FICCI, serves as a convergence point for industry stakeholders, investors, and policymakers to discuss industry dynamics and Vision 2047.

The event promotes dialogues on investment opportunities, fostering industrial growth and employment generation. Key industry players will engage in discussions to drive forward India's steel narrative. (ANI)

