Knife Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Intruder Arrested After Dramatic Escape

A Bangladeshi national was arrested for stabbing Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan during a dramatic robbery attempt in his Bandra residence. The assailant claimed self-defense during the incident, after which he hid for hours before getting caught. Khan, injured severely, underwent emergency surgery.

Updated: 21-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:50 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, a Bangladeshi national was detained following a knife attack on Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan in Bandra. The suspect claimed he acted in self-defense when Khan held him tightly during a failed robbery attempt.

Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, also known as Vijay Das, was arrested in Thane after allegedly stabbing the actor multiple times on January 16. The attack left Khan severely injured, requiring emergency surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

The police discovered the suspect's fingerprints at the scene and detailed his entry route through a bathroom window. Fakir, residing in Mumbai for several months, now faces police custody while Khan continues his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

