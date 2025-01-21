Knife Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Intruder Arrested After Dramatic Escape

In a dramatic turn of events, a Bangladeshi national was detained following a knife attack on Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan in Bandra. The suspect claimed he acted in self-defense when Khan held him tightly during a failed robbery attempt.

Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, also known as Vijay Das, was arrested in Thane after allegedly stabbing the actor multiple times on January 16. The attack left Khan severely injured, requiring emergency surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

The police discovered the suspect's fingerprints at the scene and detailed his entry route through a bathroom window. Fakir, residing in Mumbai for several months, now faces police custody while Khan continues his recovery.

