Ikonic India: Bridging Indian Talent with Global Opportunities

Ikonic India, a partnership between Dhandeel and Ikonic Global, aims to elevate Indian creative talents in music, fashion, and art onto the global stage. Launched in New Delhi, it seeks to bridge the gap between Indian talent and international opportunities by harnessing data-driven insights and global distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:05 IST
In New Delhi, a groundbreaking initiative named Ikonic India was unveiled, bringing together leading talents from music, fashion, and art. This collaboration between Dhandeel, an AI-based funding platform, and Ikonic Global aims to boost Indian creative talent onto the global stage.

The launch event took place on January 18 at AM PM Gurgaon and attracted key figures from various sectors. Dhandeel's CEO, Rohan Gurram, expressed his excitement over the positive response from the Indian audience, emphasizing the initiative's role in promoting Indian creativity globally.

Ikonic India plans to revolutionize the entertainment industry by giving artists the exposure they need to thrive internationally. In the coming months, it will support creators across multiple disciplines, exploring new markets in the U.S., U.K., and the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

