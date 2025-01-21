Saif Ali Khan Discharged After Stabbing Incident: Tight Security at Bandra Home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after a stabbing incident at his Bandra home last week. The actor, known for his role in 'Hum Tum', greeted the media with a smile as he returned home, where heightened security measures, including CCTV cameras, have been implemented.

Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, broke into his home allegedly for theft. The actor's intervention led to a violent confrontation and his immediate hospitalization. Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw driver who transported Saif to the hospital recounted the night's events, highlighting his decisive role.

The police have arrested the accused at Hiranandani Estate in Thane as he tried to flee. The investigation led to the recovery of a blade from Saif's surgery. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif's wife, recorded her statement with the police and requested privacy through a heartfelt Instagram post as the family copes with this distressing ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)