Ajit Pawar Advocates Responsible Journalism

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has urged journalists to steer clear of sensationalism, warning of the career-damaging consequences of media trials. His comments came during the presentation of journalism awards at the Mantralaya Ani Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh's annual event in Mumbai.

Pawar highlighted the significant transformation the media landscape has undergone recently, also noting the substantial impact Artificial Intelligence is expected to have on the industry. He assured that demands to increase 'sanman yojana' funds for senior journalists would be addressed shortly.

In response to inquiries about the Saif Ali Khan incident, Pawar stated that the intruder demanded Rs 50,000 to facilitate his return to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)