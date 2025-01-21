Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Advocates Responsible Journalism

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar warns against sensationalism in journalism, highlighting the damaging effects of media trials. Addressing the media awards event, he emphasized AI's transformative impact on media and promised increased funds for senior journalists under the sanman yojana. He also commented on the Saif Ali Khan case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:29 IST
Ajit Pawar Advocates Responsible Journalism
journalists
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has urged journalists to steer clear of sensationalism, warning of the career-damaging consequences of media trials. His comments came during the presentation of journalism awards at the Mantralaya Ani Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh's annual event in Mumbai.

Pawar highlighted the significant transformation the media landscape has undergone recently, also noting the substantial impact Artificial Intelligence is expected to have on the industry. He assured that demands to increase 'sanman yojana' funds for senior journalists would be addressed shortly.

In response to inquiries about the Saif Ali Khan incident, Pawar stated that the intruder demanded Rs 50,000 to facilitate his return to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025