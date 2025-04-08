Left Menu

Vaccine Transparency Showdown: Inside the Mark-Kennedy Clash

Former FDA vaccine chief, Dr. Peter Marks, resigned after refusing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s team full access to a vaccine safety database, fearing data manipulation. Marks aimed to increase transparency with a new plan and resisted changes amid political pressures to alter vaccine stances.

Vaccine Transparency Showdown: Inside the Mark-Kennedy Clash
Dr. Peter Marks, the former chief of the FDA's vaccine division, resigned following a controversial confrontation over database access with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Marks's concerns centered around potential data manipulation if Kennedy's team were allowed unrestricted entry to crucial vaccine safety information.

In an interview, Marks revealed his strategies to engage Kennedy, developing a transparency action plan for vaccine safety data, while maintaining control over the sensitive database. His efforts came amid heightened tensions and political scrutiny, alongside a measles-related death linked to low vaccination rates.

Despite Kennedy's public support for vaccination, his office has taken steps that contradict this stance, such as halting vaccine research. Marks, recognized for his integrity amidst varying political demands during the COVID-19 pandemic, strived to uphold scientific standards against increasing anti-vaccine sentiment.

