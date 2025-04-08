Left Menu

Elisabeth Moss Reflects on 'The Handmaid’s Tale' Final Season

Elisabeth Moss discusses her journey as a producer, director, and actor in 'The Handmaid's Tale,' as the series wraps with its sixth season. The show has become symbolic of global women's rights movements, focusing on themes of resistance and revolution against oppressive regimes.

Updated: 08-04-2025 02:47 IST
Elisabeth Moss, the creative force behind the Emmy-winning series 'The Handmaid's Tale,' reflects on the show's impact as it concludes with its sixth and final season on Hulu.

Since its debut, the series, created by Bruce Miller and based on Margaret Atwood's novel, has mirrored the real-life battle for women's rights worldwide. Moss plays June Osborne, a handmaid in the oppressive regime of Gilead.

The final season's theme, according to Moss and co-star Bradley Whitford, is resistance, aiming to inspire viewers to fight for their beliefs as the show ends on a grand scale.

