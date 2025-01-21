Left Menu

Iconic 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' Revives at Maha Kumbh

The remastered 4K version of 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' is set to premiere at the Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj. Aimed at children and devotees, the Indo-Japanese anime film, originally released in 1993, will screen at Divya Prem Seva Shivir before its nationwide theatrical release in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:54 IST
Ramayana : The Legend of Prince Rama (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In an exciting announcement for film enthusiasts and cultural patrons, 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' is set to make a much-anticipated return, premiering its remastered 4K edition at the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj.

This special screening, scheduled for Wednesday at Divya Prem Seva Shivir in Sector 6 near Netra Kumbh, aims to attract schoolchildren and devotees eager for an enriching experience of this Indo-Japanese anime based on Valmiki's epic, now revamped in stunning 4K.

The historical fiction, directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, is re-releasing on January 24, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Originally debuting in 1993, the film is remembered fondly from its days on Cartoon Network and will be distributed by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

