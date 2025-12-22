Left Menu

Nigerian Schoolchildren Freed: Triumph Over Terror

The last 130 Nigerian schoolchildren kidnapped in November from a Catholic school in Niger state have been released. Following a military-intelligence operation, these students, part of a group of over 300 initially abducted, will reunite with their families for Christmas, signifying a major victory against rising violence in the region.

The final 130 schoolchildren, kidnapped from a Catholic school in Niger state, Nigeria in November, have been released. The news was confirmed by President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson, marking a conclusion to one of the nation's most significant mass abductions in recent years.

Bayo Onanuga announced on X that the children are expected in Minna by Monday. Their release followed a military-intelligence operation. Initially, more than 300 students and staff were seized from St Mary's Catholic boarding school.

The incident highlighted growing concerns over security in northern Nigeria, as armed gangs increasingly target educational institutions for ransom. The mass kidnapping trend notably increased after Boko Haram's 2014 abduction of 276 girls in Chibok.

