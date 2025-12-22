Left Menu

Miracle in Minna: Kidnapped Nigerian Schoolchildren Released

Over 130 schoolchildren and staff abducted by gunmen were released in Nigeria’s Niger State. The abduction was part of a broader pattern of kidnappings targeting schools. No group claimed responsibility, but armed gangs are suspected. The release followed a military operation, amidst international pressure on Nigeria's government.

Updated: 22-12-2025 04:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 04:20 IST
Miracle in Minna: Kidnapped Nigerian Schoolchildren Released
A wave of relief swept across Nigeria's Niger State as 130 abducted schoolchildren and staff were set free by their captors, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The victims, seized from St. Mary's Catholic School in Papiri, were released following a military operation driven by intelligence.

The abduction on November 21 involved 303 schoolchildren and 12 teachers, highlighting the grave security challenges plaguing Nigeria's educational institutions. While over 50 managed to escape shortly after the kidnapping, 100 children were released earlier this month. The remaining victims were celebrated upon their release, offering hope amidst ongoing insecurity in the region.

No group has declared responsibility for the attack, typical of armed gangs notorious for targeting schools to demand ransoms. Despite the monumental efforts to rescue captives, officials often remain silent on ransom payments, an aspect analysts suspect plays a part in negotiating releases. The incident underscores the urgent need for secure learning environments as Nigeria battles escalating security crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

