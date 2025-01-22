Highlights from the Berlin Film Festival and Other Entertainment News
The Berlin Film Festival announces its 2025 line-up with films by Richard Linklater and others, while Vivendi's strategy remains unclear post-split. Bruce Dickinson takes part in a fencing tournament, and Garth Hudson of The Band has passed away. These stories reflect current trends in entertainment.
The Berlin Film Festival is gearing up for its 2025 competition with a stellar line-up, including Richard Linklater's new feature and a gripping Ukrainian documentary.
Amidst the buzz, Vivendi's newly spun-off entities like Canal+ and Havas are under scrutiny as analysts push for transparent strategic outlines to highlight their standalone value.
In lighter news, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson showcased his fencing talents in France, and the music world mourns the loss of Garth Hudson, the last member of rock legends, The Band.
