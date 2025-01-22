Shimmering Soiree: The 12th Lakecity International Film Festival Lights Up
The 12th Lakecity International Film Festival celebrated global storytelling, honoring filmmakers with awards for cinematic achievements. Highlights included Eram Faridi's 'Fedora’s Wrinkles' and tributes to creative visionaries. Featuring a diverse cinema spectrum, the festival reaffirmed its mission to nurture talent and innovation in independent film.
- Country:
- United States
The 12th Lakecity International Film Festival (LCIFF) has turned a spotlight on global storytelling at KES Shroff College. Filmmakers gathered to showcase narratives that captured the essence of art and humanity, cementing the festival's role as a beacon for independent cinema.
This edition embraced a broad spectrum of storytelling mediums, ranging from narrative features to short films. Noteworthy presentations included Andrea Fortis's 'Femmenel' and Matthew Kolomyjec's 'Everywhere', along with Eram Faridi's award-winning 'Fedora's Wrinkles', which offered a poignant take on aging and resilience.
The festival concluded with an award ceremony, honoring cinematic excellence across various categories. Standout winners comprised Ali Asgar and Manish Wadhwa for acting honors, and Roopkumar Rathod and Meenal Nigam for musical accomplishments, promising a luminous future for the film community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boeing's Culture Overhaul: More Ground to Cover Amid Safety Challenges
UAE Inaugurates Padel Courts at JGU, Bridging Cultures with Sports
CRI Pumps Secures Major Solar Pump Order Boosting Sustainable Agriculture
Junior Miss India Season 3: Celebrating Young Talent and Culture
VP Dhankhar Calls for Eradicating VIP Culture in Religious Sites