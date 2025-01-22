Left Menu

Shimmering Soiree: The 12th Lakecity International Film Festival Lights Up

The 12th Lakecity International Film Festival celebrated global storytelling, honoring filmmakers with awards for cinematic achievements. Highlights included Eram Faridi's 'Fedora’s Wrinkles' and tributes to creative visionaries. Featuring a diverse cinema spectrum, the festival reaffirmed its mission to nurture talent and innovation in independent film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:18 IST
The 12th Lakecity International Film Festival (LCIFF) has turned a spotlight on global storytelling at KES Shroff College. Filmmakers gathered to showcase narratives that captured the essence of art and humanity, cementing the festival's role as a beacon for independent cinema.

This edition embraced a broad spectrum of storytelling mediums, ranging from narrative features to short films. Noteworthy presentations included Andrea Fortis's 'Femmenel' and Matthew Kolomyjec's 'Everywhere', along with Eram Faridi's award-winning 'Fedora's Wrinkles', which offered a poignant take on aging and resilience.

The festival concluded with an award ceremony, honoring cinematic excellence across various categories. Standout winners comprised Ali Asgar and Manish Wadhwa for acting honors, and Roopkumar Rathod and Meenal Nigam for musical accomplishments, promising a luminous future for the film community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

