Shimmering Soiree: The 12th Lakecity International Film Festival Lights Up

The 12th Lakecity International Film Festival (LCIFF) has turned a spotlight on global storytelling at KES Shroff College. Filmmakers gathered to showcase narratives that captured the essence of art and humanity, cementing the festival's role as a beacon for independent cinema.

This edition embraced a broad spectrum of storytelling mediums, ranging from narrative features to short films. Noteworthy presentations included Andrea Fortis's 'Femmenel' and Matthew Kolomyjec's 'Everywhere', along with Eram Faridi's award-winning 'Fedora's Wrinkles', which offered a poignant take on aging and resilience.

The festival concluded with an award ceremony, honoring cinematic excellence across various categories. Standout winners comprised Ali Asgar and Manish Wadhwa for acting honors, and Roopkumar Rathod and Meenal Nigam for musical accomplishments, promising a luminous future for the film community.

