Sunfish Saved by Creative Care at Japanese Aquarium

A sunfish at a Japanese aquarium became ill after the facility closed for renovations. In a novel attempt to help, aquarium staff used uniforms and human cutouts to simulate a crowd, prompting the sunfish to eat and recover. The sunfish is now doing better.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:01 IST
  • Japan

A sunfish at a southwestern Japan aquarium showed signs of illness following the temporary closure of the facility for renovations. The fish, known for its distinctive shape and size, began losing appetite and seemed unwell.

In a unique intervention, staff at the Kaikyokan aquarium in Shimonoseki utilized human cutouts and uniforms to simulate an audience, believing the sunfish missed the presence of visitors. Surprisingly, this approach led to the sunfish eating again and steadily regaining health.

The aquarium staff plan to continue their engaging interactions with the sunfish and are optimistic about welcoming back many visitors once the renovation is completed in the summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

