Sunfish Saved by Creative Care at Japanese Aquarium

A sunfish at a southwestern Japan aquarium showed signs of illness following the temporary closure of the facility for renovations. The fish, known for its distinctive shape and size, began losing appetite and seemed unwell.

In a unique intervention, staff at the Kaikyokan aquarium in Shimonoseki utilized human cutouts and uniforms to simulate an audience, believing the sunfish missed the presence of visitors. Surprisingly, this approach led to the sunfish eating again and steadily regaining health.

The aquarium staff plan to continue their engaging interactions with the sunfish and are optimistic about welcoming back many visitors once the renovation is completed in the summer.

