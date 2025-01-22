High-Profile Attack: Forensic Experts Scrutinize Evidence in Saif Ali Khan Knife Incident
The Forensic Science Laboratory in Mumbai is examining evidence in the Saif Ali Khan knife attack case. The attacker, Bangladeshi national Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, was arrested during a burglary attempt. Various forensic departments are involved in analysing mobile phones, clothes, and CCTV footage.
The Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina, Mumbai, is set to play a pivotal role in the investigation of the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. Key evidence seized by police will be meticulously examined by multiple specialized departments, officials reported on Wednesday.
Authorities arrested Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, on Sunday for allegedly stabbing Khan during a botched burglary at his Bandra residence on January 16. A trove of materials such as mobile phones, the suspect's clothing, and CCTV footage has been dispatched to the FSL for thorough examination.
Departments specializing in Tape Authentication, Biology, DNA analysis, and Cyber Forensics among others will scrutinize the evidence. Despite the absence of bloodstains on the suspect's clothes, investigators encounter language challenges as Fakir struggles with Hindi. Police reconstructed the crime sequence this Tuesday, as Khan recuperates post-discharge from a Mumbai hospital after surgeries.
