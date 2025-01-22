Left Menu

Spiritual Immersion: Yogi Adityanath and Cabinet's Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet took a symbolic dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela. The ritual highlights spiritual and cultural significance, promoting collective welfare and purification. The event coincides with the Ram Lalla idol anniversary at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:31 IST
Spiritual Immersion: Yogi Adityanath and Cabinet's Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, performed a symbolic ritual at the Triveni Sangam as part of the Maha Kumbh Mela. The event began with a traditional puja at the Triveni complex, followed by a motorboat journey to the sacred site.

Bathing with his cabinet members at 2.15 pm, Adityanath described the Sangam bath as a profound emblem of Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma, epitomizing spiritual peace, religious devotion, and social welfare, according to an official statement.

The Maha Kumbh, attracting millions of devotees, reflects the divinity and universality of Indian traditions. The ritual bath aims to deliver a powerful message of religion, culture, faith, and the collective welfare of society, marking another significant event in the Yogi Adityanath government's timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

