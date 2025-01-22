Unprecedented Security Measures for Coldplay Concert in Ahmedabad

The upcoming Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad has prompted officials to establish an uncommonly large security operation. A National Security Guard team and a special forces unit are part of the efforts to secure the event, a police official revealed on Wednesday.

Scheduled for January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi stadium — the largest cricket venue in the world — the concert is expected to attract more than 1 lakh spectators, including dignitaries and VVIPs from around the globe. Given the scale, 3,825 police personnel will be on the ground, confirmed Neeraj Badgujar, Joint Commissioner of Police.

In addition to the police, various teams including the Ahmedabad city crime branch, the Special Operations Group, and Quick Response Teams are positioned at strategic sites such as Metro stations. A detailed disaster management and emergency evacuation plan has been crafted with the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, featuring mock drills to ensure preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)