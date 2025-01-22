Swarnim Bharat: Virasat and Vikas Shine at Republic Day Parade

The 76th Republic Day celebrations in India are set against the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', with 31 artistic tableaux set to roll down the Kartavya Path. These representations will capture India's cultural heritage and developmental milestones across states, Union Territories, and government ministries.

Uttar Pradesh's tableau will spotlight the grandeur of Maha Kumbh 2025, featuring a poetic melding of tradition ('virasat') and progress ('vikas'). Meanwhile, after many years, Bihar makes a return with its tableau centered on the historic Nalanda University and the region's Buddhist and cultural legacy.

Adding a technological edge to the ceremonial parade, the Ministry of Earth Sciences showcases the journey of the India Meteorological Department alongside innovations for agriculture and wide-ranging community impacts. The event concludes with a grand flypast, with notable guest Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gracing the occasion.

