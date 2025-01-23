Akhand Path Tribute: Honoring Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain at Golden Temple

An Akhand Path ceremony honoring the late, iconic tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain took place at the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar. Organized by his younger brother Fazal Qureshi, the event drew deep gratitude and reverence for Hussain's monumental contributions to the world of music.

Speaking with ANI, Fazal Qureshi expressed profound gratitude for fulfilling his long-time wish to honor his brother with a ceremony at this sacred site. "Being able to celebrate Zakir Bhai's legacy at the Golden Temple is a privilege," he said, highlighting the family's Punjabi roots and connection to the region. He also received the hukumnama to take to his institute, signifying continued blessings.

The Akhand Path involved a continuous recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, complemented by kirtan in Hussain's memory. Bhai Gurdev Singh noted the late musician's lasting influence on both music and people, praising Fazal Qureshi's participation despite differing religious backgrounds as testament to the unifying power of love and respect.

Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15, 2024, in San Francisco from complications related to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive lung disease. Born into a family rich in musical heritage, his father was the legendary Alla Rakha. Hussain's innovative blending of traditional and global rhythms created masterpieces that transcended cultural barriers. His legacy remains influential worldwide.

