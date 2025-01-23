David Leitch in Talks for High-Stakes 'Ocean's 14'

Director David Leitch, renowned for 'John Wick' and 'The Fall Guy', is in talks to direct 'Ocean's 14', a sequel to the celebrated 'Ocean's 13'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film aims to reunite the iconic team of criminals led by Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney. Production is expected under Clooney's Smokehouse banner with Warner Bros.

Insiders reveal that 'Ocean's 14' will feature Clooney reprising his role as the mastermind Danny Ocean, alongside frequent collaborator Brad Pitt. The duo, who worked with Leitch on 'Bullet Train', are reportedly set to assume their famous roles once again.

The ensemble is expected to include familiar faces like Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, maintaining the series' signature high-stakes heists that have captivated audiences. Known for its elaborate plots and star-studded cast, the Ocean's series launched with 'Ocean's Eleven' in 2001.

'Ocean's 13', the latest major series entry, was released in 2007, earning over USD 420 million domestically. The franchise expanded with a female-led spinoff, 'Ocean's 8', in 2018, directed by Gary Ross.

'Ocean's 14' marks the first main series film not directed by Steven Soderbergh, who directed the original trilogy. Leitch, a former stuntman and now a director, steps in following Gary Ross's direction of 'Ocean's 8'.

A separate Ocean's project is underway, with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie set to star in a prequel, 'Ocean's Eleven', directed by Jay Roach, set in 1960s Europe, expanding the Ocean's universe further. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)