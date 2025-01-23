Left Menu

David Leitch in Talks for High-Stakes 'Ocean's 14'

Director David Leitch is reportedly negotiating to helm 'Ocean's 14', returning to the thrilling world of Danny Ocean's iconic crew and their high-stakes heists. Stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt are set to reprise their roles, with production under Clooney's Smokehouse banner and Warner Bros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:43 IST
David Leitch in Talks for High-Stakes 'Ocean's 14'
David Leitch, George Clooney, Brad Pitt (Image source: La Biennale di Venezia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Director David Leitch, renowned for 'John Wick' and 'The Fall Guy', is in talks to direct 'Ocean's 14', a sequel to the celebrated 'Ocean's 13'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film aims to reunite the iconic team of criminals led by Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney. Production is expected under Clooney's Smokehouse banner with Warner Bros.

Insiders reveal that 'Ocean's 14' will feature Clooney reprising his role as the mastermind Danny Ocean, alongside frequent collaborator Brad Pitt. The duo, who worked with Leitch on 'Bullet Train', are reportedly set to assume their famous roles once again.

The ensemble is expected to include familiar faces like Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, maintaining the series' signature high-stakes heists that have captivated audiences. Known for its elaborate plots and star-studded cast, the Ocean's series launched with 'Ocean's Eleven' in 2001.

'Ocean's 13', the latest major series entry, was released in 2007, earning over USD 420 million domestically. The franchise expanded with a female-led spinoff, 'Ocean's 8', in 2018, directed by Gary Ross.

'Ocean's 14' marks the first main series film not directed by Steven Soderbergh, who directed the original trilogy. Leitch, a former stuntman and now a director, steps in following Gary Ross's direction of 'Ocean's 8'.

A separate Ocean's project is underway, with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie set to star in a prequel, 'Ocean's Eleven', directed by Jay Roach, set in 1960s Europe, expanding the Ocean's universe further. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025