Warner Bros Revives Classic Romance: Remake of 'The Bodyguard' in the Works
Warner Bros is set to remake the 1992 film 'The Bodyguard'. Directed by Sam Wrench, with a script by Jonathan A Abrams, the new version is underway. Originally starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, the narrative revolves around a star confronting an obsessive stalker, hiring a bodyguard, and falling in love.
- Country:
- United States
In an exciting move for cinema enthusiasts, Warner Bros is gearing up to remake the iconic 1992 film 'The Bodyguard'. The original was a major hit, featuring stars like Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.
Sam Wrench, known for his work on 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour', is tapped as the director for this new adaptation, promising a fresh take on the beloved classic. The screenplay will be penned by Jonathan A Abrams.
The storyline, which captured audiences decades ago, follows a famous singer who hires a bodyguard to protect her from an obsessive fan, leading to unexpected romance. Warner Bros' co-chairman Mike De Luca and CEO Pam Abdy announced that casting is yet to be finalized.
