Warner Bros Revives Classic Romance: Remake of 'The Bodyguard' in the Works

Warner Bros is set to remake the 1992 film 'The Bodyguard'. Directed by Sam Wrench, with a script by Jonathan A Abrams, the new version is underway. Originally starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, the narrative revolves around a star confronting an obsessive stalker, hiring a bodyguard, and falling in love.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-04-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 13:16 IST
In an exciting move for cinema enthusiasts, Warner Bros is gearing up to remake the iconic 1992 film 'The Bodyguard'. The original was a major hit, featuring stars like Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.

Sam Wrench, known for his work on 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour', is tapped as the director for this new adaptation, promising a fresh take on the beloved classic. The screenplay will be penned by Jonathan A Abrams.

The storyline, which captured audiences decades ago, follows a famous singer who hires a bodyguard to protect her from an obsessive fan, leading to unexpected romance. Warner Bros' co-chairman Mike De Luca and CEO Pam Abdy announced that casting is yet to be finalized.

