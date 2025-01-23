Bollywood Singer Monali Thakur Recovering After Health Scare during Live Show
Bollywood singer Monali Thakur suffered breathing issues during a live performance at the Dinhata Festival in West Bengal. She paused the show due to illness but is now stable and recovering after being admitted to two hospitals. The scare recalled singer KK's tragic death post-performance in 2022.
- Country:
- India
Popular Bollywood singer Monali Thakur faced a health scare during a live performance at the Dinhata Festival in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on January 21. Despite experiencing breathing difficulties, she fulfilled her promise to perform but eventually paused the show, apologizing to the audience.
Monali was initially admitted to Dinhata Sub-District Hospital and later transferred to a private facility in Cooch Behar. She was discharged on January 22 and has since returned home to Mumbai. According to a source close to her, she is now stable and recovering well.
This incident brought back memories of singer KK's sudden death after performing in Kolkata in May 2022, emphasizing the unpredictable health risks associated with live performances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Health Scare Hits Telangana School as 31 Students Hospitalized
Hrithik Roshan Reflects on 25 Years in Bollywood: From Debut to Stardom
Court Acquits Nine in Nanded Blast Case: Mere Recovery of Literature Not Terrorist Conspiracy
Tragic Recovery: The AlZayadni Story Amidst Gaza Conflict
EU Considers Lifting Sanctions to Aid Syria's Recovery