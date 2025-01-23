Left Menu

Ghar-Ghar Ramayana: Reconnecting India with Its Spiritual Roots

Arun Govil, former actor and BJP MP, launches the 'Ghar-Ghar Ramayana' campaign to distribute 11 lakh copies of the Ramayana across India. This initiative marks the anniversary of the Ram Mandir's consecration in Ayodhya and aims to reconnect families with cultural and spiritual values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:16 IST
Arun Govil
  • Country:
  • India

Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the legendary TV series 'Ramayan,' has embarked on a nationwide campaign titled 'Ghar-Ghar Ramayana.' The initiative aims to distribute 11 lakh copies of the Ramayana across the country within five years. Govil, now a BJP MP from Meerut, held a series of events to promote the campaign.

The launch coincides with the first anniversary of the Ram Mandir's consecration in Ayodhya. Govil recently distributed copies of the sacred text in Hapur and hosted events in the Kithore Assembly constituency of Meerut, underscoring his commitment to spreading the teachings of the Ramayana.

Supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the campaign seeks to reconnect families with India's cultural and spiritual heritage. A website, ghargharramayan.com, has been launched to facilitate public requests for the Ramayana, underscoring the campaign's aim to unite the nation through shared values and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

